Indian stars all praise for Parthiban’s ‘Oththa Seruppu Size 7’

The multi-faceted Parthiban is soaked in the unconditional downpour of praises from the most celebrated Superstars of Indian film industry in the new visual promo of his upcoming film Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

From Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Director Shankar to Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Yash, they have rendered their acclaims on the actor for his incredulous feat of accomplishment of producing and directing a film that features him as a solo actor in the film.

Superstar Rajinikanth sent out his praises saying that this is something amazing and such efforts should be recognized on International platforms and the film should be submitted even to Oscars. Kamal Hassan says, “Obviously, Parthiban has now joined the league of Hollywood actors Robert Redford and Tom Hardy for playing solo lead role.”

Oththa Seruppu Size 7 scheduled for release on 30 August. Music is by Santhosh Narayanan with Ramji handling the cinematography. The crew also includes Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty as sound designer along with Amrit Pritam.