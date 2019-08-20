Kajal to share screen space with Vijay Sethupathi?

Kajal Aggarwal’s recent release Comali alongside Jayam Ravi has managed a good show at the box office. She now awaits the release of Paris Paris, a remake of Hindi hit Queen. And she will start shooting for Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Meanwhile there is a buzz that she will share screen with Vijay Sethupathi for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

Reports say that Prashant Varma, who came out with Awe, a blockbuster in Tollywood is planning a sequel to it. And he is keen to rope in Vijay Sethupathi for the lead role. Kajal Aggarwal has already listened to script and has agreed to be part of it. Other cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

Awe featured actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Esha Rebba, Nithya Menen, Avasarala Srinivas and Devadarshini in crucial roles. The film is about a person suffering from multiple personality disorder.