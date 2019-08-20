Keerthy Suresh’s Hindi movie titled ‘Maidan’

National award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with a sports film titled Maidan. Ajay Devgn plays the lead role and it is based on golden years of Indian football. Plans are on to release the movie in 2020.

The film is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of the National award winning film Badhai Ho, Maidaan is produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively.

Maidan talks about the life of the great footballer called Syed Abdul Rahim. This man is called the father of Indian football and it will be played on the silver screen by Ajay Devgn. This will be the first film of Ajay Devgn where he would be playing a sixty-year-old man in the entire movie along with getting the special skills as a football player.