‘Mafia’ shoot nears completion

Arun Vijay starrer Mafia is fast nearing completion. An action-packed crime action thriller, it is directed by Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame. The movie stars Priya Bhavani Shankar as heroine.

She tweeted, ‘That’s a wrap of Mafia for me It was a fun cheerful and a super-fast quick shoot. We are still wondering about the capacity of this 3 pounds super special brain of @karthicknaren_m @arunvijaynol You are a surprise package of kindness dedication perseverance talent positivity and an unexpected friend I made at work. It never felt like we were shooting at a stretch for a month and I’m gonna miss everyone in my routine now.’

That’s a wrap for me! @arunvijayno1 @karthicknaren_M #mafia you guys will be missed immensely 🤗🤗 and Mafia will remain close to my heart for so many obvious reasons! Love you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XRvWKkjw1u — Priya BhavaniShankar (@priya_Bshankar) August 17, 2019

Priya Bhavani Shankar who also has Indian 2 in her kitty. Produced by Lyca Productions, plans are on to release the movie this December.