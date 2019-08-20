Nalini files case in Madras HC seeking parole extension

Chennai: While the Madras High Court granted one month parole for S Nalini to attend her daughter’s wedding, the life-convict has once again appealed to the judicial body seeking an extension to one more month.

It is learnt that the court has instructed the prison department to respond to the case.

Being one of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Nalini was grated 30 days parole and released from Vellore prison on 25 July while she plead for six months.

P Pugalenthi, Nalini’s counsel, had subimtted a petition to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of prisons of Vellore, K Jeyabharathy and State Home Secretary in August seeking extension and is learnt that rhw DIG had rejected the request and has taken the matter to the court today. Meanwhile, the request has again sent to Prisons department.