Samuthirakani in Allu Arjun’s movie

Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun are coming together for a movie titled Ala Vaikunthapuramulo in Telugu. Both worked together in Julai and S/O Satyamurthy before. The big news is that National award winning Tamil actor Samuthirakani will play baddie in the movie.

The film has Pooja Hegde playing the female. Nivetha Pethuraj is also in the cast. She plays Allu Arjun’s sister in the film. She will be paired up with Sushanth in the film. Tabu, Jayaram and Sathyaraj are also in the cast.

The film is being bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The technical crew of this film includes S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing.