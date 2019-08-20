Stalin hits out at Palaniswami over Aavin price hike

Chennai: “Chief Minister Palaniswami is trying to widen the rift between people and milk producers,” DMK president M K Stalin lashed out today in Tirunelveli.

He was addressing reporters after paying floral tributes to the statue of Ondiveeran on his 248th death anniversary at Samadhanapuram.

After being requested by 4.60 lakh milk producers, the State announced the price hike of Aavin milk by Rs 6 per litre which was implemented from 19 August.

A press release said, ‘Standardised milk will be sold at Rs 41 per litre.’

As per the new rates, cow’s milk is being procured for Rs 32 and the earlier price was Rs 28 and buffalo’s milk, Rs 41.

The last revision in milk prices was in 2014, when the State government hiked it by Rs 10 per litre following demands from milk producers.