BJP MLAs upset with Karnataka Cabinet expansion

Bengaluru: Dissonance came to the fore with several BJP legislators making no secret of their discontent after failing to secure ministerial berth in the B S Yediyurappa Cabinet expanded on Tuesday.

More than three weeks after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and running a ‘one-man’ Cabinet since then, Yediyurappa inducted 17 Ministers.

While many legislators have openly expressed their displeasure, at many places their supporters too have held protest against ‘injustice’ caused to their leaders. Chitradurga MLA G H Thippa Reddy expressed ‘surprise’ and ‘pain’ over his non-inclusion, Sullia BJP MLA Angara S said people from his district and constituency had expectations that he will be made Minister.