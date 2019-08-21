IEI conducts technical conference for students, faculty

Chennai: In today’s dynamic VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity) business environment multidisciplinary knowledge and skills are highly needed for engineers, said Institution of Engineers India (IEI) All India president T M Gunaraja.

Speaking at the ‘IEI Tamilnadu Centenary Technical Conference 2019’ for engineering fertility – students, faculties & industry people at IEI TNSC Auditorium, Tamilnadu State Centre, Chepauk, Tuesday, to mark 100th year of ISI inception, he stressed the importance of building the nation in all disciplines of engineering so that the whole development takes place.

Infant Engineers managing director S Rajasekaran addressed the 250 student contestants who will be presenting their technical papers.

He explained the changing industry scenario like Industry 4.0, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Additive Manufacturing Technology which are going to be the future and all need to upgrade themselves and start using these concepts in all branches of engineering since these new technologies offer tremendous cost benefits and increases the production output.

IEI – TNSC chairman R Ramdoss welcomed the gathering and elaborated the importance of engineers role in nation building.

Conference convener L Ramesh explained the necessity of the theme ‘Emerging Disruptive Technologies’ and it’s effective utilisation in various fields.

Conference organising secretary D Kumar, Anna University professor R Velraj and honorary secretary P Gomathi Nayagam participated.