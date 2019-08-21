Knee arthritis high among Indians: Doctor

Chennai: The incidence of knee arthritis among Indians is 15 times higher than in western nations.

It is due to the genetic predisposition of Indians towards knee arthritis and a lifestyle that results in over use of the knee joints, said Apollo Hospitals senior consultant surgeon and head of orthopaedic department, Dr A Navaladi Shankar.

He was speaking at a press meet on revision knee arthoplasty here recently. “Tremendous advancements have been made in joint replacements in India in the last 15 years, yet the unmet demands remains huge. Like people who had already undergone primary knee replacement surgeries when it fails,” the doctor added.

According to him, total knee arthroplasty fail due to instability, malalignment, malposition, failure of fixationand implant loosening osteoporosis.

“The procedure involves much lower infection rates and shorter hospital stays. Knee arthritis is expected to emerge as the top most common cause in physical disability in India in the next one decade. The most common arthritis is related to wear and tear of cartilage and can affect any joint. The average age of onset knee problem for men is 60 years and women 50 years. The reason behind this is obesity and poor nutrition,” he added.

The doctor also spoke about the early symptoms of degenerative arthritis, treatment options and prevention.