Power shutdown in Chennai 22 August

Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in few places in city, Thursday, from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will be resumed even before 5 pm if the works are completed. The power supply will be halted in the following areas.

Besant Nagar: Kakkan Colony, Lotus Colony, 1st Avenue, CPWD Quarters Old, 16th Cross Street, Food World, 29, 30th Cross Streets, Tiger Varathachari Road, 1st Main Road, 7th Cross Street, 6 & 7th Avenue and Customs Colony.

Adyar: L B Road, 1st Parameshwari Nagar & Extn., 2,4th Parameshwari Nagar, 1st , 2nd , 3rd Street Padmanaba Nagar and 1st Avenue Sasthiri nagar.

Durainallur: Arani, Elavambedu, Sompattu, Puduvoyal, Panjetty, Peruvallur, Kavarapettai, Chinnambedu and Durainallur.

Medur: Medur, Pulicot, Avoorivakkam, Kollur, Arasur and Annamalaicherry.

Devambedu: Devambedu, Agaram, Kallore, Poongulam, Rakkampalayam and Seganiyum.

Velacheri West: Part of Velacheri Tambaram Main Road, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, Nathan Subramanian Colony and Velacheri Railway Station Road.

Tharamani and Chinnamalai: Kotturpuram Slum Board, Ranjith Road, Surya Nagar, Gandhimandapam Road, Maruthai Avenue, Ambadi Road, Arunachalam Road and Valliyammai Achi Road.

Thiruvanmiyur: Kannappan Nagar, AGS Colony and Part of ECR.

Alwarpet, Mandaveli, Teynampet and Nandanam: Part of of TTK Road & Ist Cross Street, Bheemanna Mudali 1, 2nd Streets, C V Raman Road, C P Ramasamy Road, Bheemanna Garden Road, Bawa Road, Ananda Road, Dr Ranga Road, Ananthapuram, Ashoka Road, Sri Labdi Colony, Sundarajan Street, Lambath Avenue 1 to 3rd Streets, Subramaniam Street, Kani Koil Pallam, Kani Koil Medu, Vyisaltchi Thottam, Visaltchi Nagar, Suburayan Salai, Narasimamapura, Part of St Marys Road, R A Puram, V K Iyer Road, Srinnivasa Road, Part of Warren Road, Venkata Agraharam, Part of South Mada Street, Jet Nagar 1 to 3rd Streets, T V Pattai Street, Vinayagam Street, V C Garden 1 to 3rd Streets, Trust Pakkam North & South, Chethammal Colony, JJ Road, Part of Eldams Road, Seeman Srinivasa Street, Mureshgate Road, Parthasarathy Garden Street, Alwarpet Main Road and Perumal Koil Street.

Madambakkam: Vengai Vasal Main Road, Vengai Vasal Part, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Santhosapuram, Sivagamai Nagar, R V S Nagar, Sowentherya Nagar, Tharageswarer Nagar, Jeyandira Nagar and Indira Nagar.

Pattabiram: Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Anna Nagar, Siranjivi Nagar, Lakshimi Nagar, Drivers Colony, Sekkadu Main Road, Vilingiambakkam, Durai kannu Nagar, Singara Thiru Nagar, Iyyappan Nagar Main Road, VGN Nagar, Gopalapuram East & West, Kuringima Nagar, Vallalar Nagar, Venkatapuram, Sakthinagar, Thandurai Fish Market and Thendral Nagar.

Avadi Paruthipattu: P H Road, Govarthanagiri, Ashok Nagar, Paruthipet. Lakshimi Nagar, Pandiyan Nagar and Vasantham Nagar One Part.

Avadi Mittanamallee: Mittanamallee Colony, Chidambaram Nagar, CRPF Nagar and Karpakambal Street.

Avadi TNHB: Housing Board Area, N M Road ( Ponnu Bazaar to Chinnamman Koil), Sankar Nagar, Annamalai Nagar and Jeeva Nagar, Ranganathan Nagar.