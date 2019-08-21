Rotary Club president’s alumni meet held in Chennai

Chennai: Rotary District 3232- presidents of year 2018-19, held their first alumni meet on 12 August at Anna University Alumni Club.

Rtn Rajagopal, convener and Rtn Duraiswamy, secretary, along with other committee members, organised an evening filled with thought-provoking ideas, meet and greet opportunities, followed by dinner.

A press note said, Rotary district governor for Inspiring Year 18-19, IPDG Babu Peram, first lady Anita Babu, DGN J Sridhar, district coordinator N S Saravanan, district secretary JSK Naidu, along with 54 presidents and 10 district officials of the Inspiring Year 2018-19, attended the meet. The committee planned several activities this year.

For details, contact 98403 98470.