Spider Man studio webs away from Marvel

In a stunning move, Sony Pictures is vowing to carry on the Spider-Man franchise without Marvel Studios’ involvement, placing the blame on Disney for cutting the successful inter-studio co-operation short. In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the studio says it is ‘disappointed’ that Marvel president Kevin Feige will no longer act as lead producer on the film franchise, squarely laying the decision at Disney’s feet.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterised recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” says a Sony spokesperson. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.”