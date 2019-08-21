Tamannaah to make Malayalam debut

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was last seen in director Vijay’s Devi 2 is all set to make her debut in Malayalam. The actress has been roped in to play the lead role in a film titled Central Jayile Pretham to be helmed by Sandhya Mohan of Mr Marumakan fame.

Sources say, “The film is an full-length horror-comedy and will be shot in the backdrop of a central jail. The story revolves around Tamannaah’s character.” The source added that the producers are in talks with popular actors in Kollywood for other pivotal roles.

An official announcement will be made by the end of this month. Meanwhile, Tamannaah is waiting for the release of her upcoming film, Petromax, also touted to be a horror comedy. The film is directed by Rohin Venkatesan of Adhe Kangal fame.