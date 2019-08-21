US supports direct talk between India, Pakistan: American diplomat

Washington: The US supports a direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, a senior American diplomat has said, insisting that at this point it is all the more important that Islamabad demonstrate its resolve to stop cross-border terrorism.

Welcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stated commitment that Pakistan will prevent militant groups from operating on its territory, the official said the US continues to encourage ‘sustained, verifiable and irreversible’ measures on this front, like prosecuting and convicting members of terrorist groups and their leadership.

“It’s all the more important that Pakistan demonstrate its resolve to halt cross-border terrorism,” said a senior State Department official who requested anonymity. “Obviously, we saw that the 1989 playbook was a failure for the people of Kashmir as well as for Pakistan,” the official said, indicating that the US does not want the recent development in Kashmir to be used as a pretext for cross-border terrorism in Kashmir.

In 1989, an armed resistance in Kashmir erupted, with some militant groups, supported by Pakistan, called for independence from India and some for union with Pakistan.

A group of senior US officials led by Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells recently visited Pakistan. During the visit, the US delegation had detailed discussion with the government of Pakistan on Financial Action Task Force, the international body that is focuses on anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing.

According to the US diplomat, President Donald Trump in his calls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Khan on Monday emphasised the need to work towards reducing tension in Kashmir.

“We are obviously watching the situation closely. We continue to call for calm and restrain…We note the broader implication of the developments in Jammu and Kashmir, including the potential for increased instability in the region,” said the senior State Department official.

The official reiterated that the US continues to be very concerned by reports of detentions and the continued restrictions on the residents of the region.

The US urges respect for individual rights, compliance with legal procedures and an inclusive dialogue with those affected, the official said.

The US, the senior official said, takes note of Modi’s statement that in due course the region will return to a normal political status.

“We call an all parties to maintain peace and stability along the line of control, to take firm and resolute steps to combat cross border terrorism. We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern,” said the American diplomat.