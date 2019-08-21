Vijay Sethupathi to act as Aamir’s buddy?

High expectations is among fans for Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chadha, a remake of Tom Hanks’ classic Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Reports have surged media that the ace Bollywood star recently met Vijay Sethupathi to play an important role in one of his upcoming films.

The latest update is that Vijay Sethupathi has been approached to play Aamir Khan’s friend in Lal Singh Chadha. In the original, Mykelti Williamson played Bubba, Tom Hanks’s friend in the army camp. Later, Tom Hanks gives a share of profit from his Shrimp business to Bubba’s mother in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi is likely to play Bubba’s role in Lal Singh Chadha. Reports say that as Bubba’s character is a Tamilian, Vijay Sethupathi has been asked to portray the character.