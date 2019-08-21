Vivek to act in Indian 2?

Social media is exploding with hype ever since reports emerged that ace comedian actor Vivek is on board to play an important role in Shankar’s mega flick Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Reports say the in the first part, Vivek has replaced Goundamani and Senthil ’s comedy roles which was a huge hit in part one. Director Shankar has worked with Vivek in many hit films including Anniyan and Sivaji.

Produced by Lyca, Indian 2 has an ensemble stars including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani, Vidyut Jamwal, Delhi Ganesh, and Nedumudi Venu playing important characters. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music. The film is set to release on April 2020.