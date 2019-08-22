3 arrested for stealing temple idols in TN

Nagapattinam: The police yesterday arrested three men for stealing four idols from a temple near here on 15 August.

The officials retrieved two of the idols from the accused. A week ago, the accused had stolen four idols of Goddess Mariamman, Lord Muruga, Valli and Deivanai from Muthumariamman temple located at Kodiakarai near Vedaranyam. One of the idols was made of panchaloha or five metals.

A media report said a special team of police officials were deployed to probe the case. Following investigation, the officials arrested three people from Vedaranyam. Further investigation was on.