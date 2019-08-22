Action all the way for Trisha

Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the trailer of Trisha starrer Garjanai. A woman-centric movie, it saw Trisha performing daredevil stunt sequences.

Directed by Sundar Balu, Garjanai is loosely based on Anushka Sharma’s NH10. Sundar recently said that Trisha has performed many risky stunts in the film. Produced by Jones, Amit Bhargav is playing Trisha’s pair in the film and Amresh Ganesh is scoring the music. Garjanai also has Vamsi Krishna, Vadivukkarasi, Sriranjani, and Swaminathan in pivotal characters.

Trisha was last seen in Petta alongside Rajinikanth. Her 96 released last year was a huge hit. She is now part of several films including an crime thriller with Simran.