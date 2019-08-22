Arya’s Magamuni from 6 September

Arya starrer Magamuni will be hitting screens on 6 September. Produced by Studio Green, sources say that Arya will be seen playing a dual role — Maga and Muni in the film. Directed by Santhakumar of Mounaguru fame, Thaman is composing the music for the film which also has Mahima Nambiar and Indhuja in pivotal characters. Arya also got one more release in September. Arya will be seen in an important role in Suriya’s action thriller Kaappaan which is scheduled to release on 20 September in both Tamil and Telugu.