Bond movie titled ‘No Time to Die’

The new James Bond film has a title. It was revealed Tuesday that the 25th installment of the classic spy series will go by the name No Time to Die.

‘In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology,’ according to the plot synopsis from MGM.

‘On set with #Bond25: Jamaica. Check out director Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig (James Bond #007), @jfreewright (Felix Leiter) and @LashanaLynch (Nomi) in this behind the scenes look at our recent Caribbean filming,; the 007 Twitter account shared.

The movie stars Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes. No Time to Die is due in theaters in April 2020.