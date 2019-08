California based Pop singer Hitha has made a name for herself with her musical spell. Hailing from Karnataka, this 14-year old singer performed a show in Chennai, organised by Media Works Yogendran.

Titled ‘Inspired by Hitha’, it was a grand event that saw music-lovers throng in large numbers. Right from the beginning of the show till the end, the audience were equipped with huge energy.

Hitha will be soon working with the leading music directors of Tamil and Telugu film industry.