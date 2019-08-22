CBI officers scaling walls of Chidambaram’s home insult to India: Stalin

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin today lashed out at CBI officials for scaling the walls of Congress leader P Chidambaram’s bungalow at Delhi last night to gain entry, saying he considered it an “insult to India”.

Stalin, whose DMK is an ally of the Congress, backed Chidambaram, reiterating his charge of “political vendetta” behind the former Union minister’s arrest.

“I saw on TV the CBI officers scaling the walls (at Chidambaram’s Delhi residence). I consider it an insult to India. It is condemnable,” he told reporters in Chennai.

Yesterday, a CBI team had first knocked on the gates of Chidambaram’s Jor Bagh residence to gain entry, but finding no response, had scaled the nearly 5-foot-high walls to get inside.

Once three officers reached inside, they opened the gates to allow entry to other team members waiting outside.

Responding to a query on CBI’s handling of the entire episode, Stalin recalled that he had already dubbed it as “political vendetta” yesterday.

He said Chidambaram had appeared before the agencies earlier when summoned by them in connection with the case.

Stalin also pointed out that the Supreme Court has decided to hear on Friday the Congress leader’s petition, seeking a stay of the Delhi High Court order that had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

“His arrest, which happened in the meantime, has an intention of political vendetta,” Stalin added.

Referring to the protest in Delhi over the Kashmir issue today, he said the struggle “led by the DMK” and attended by various political parties, including Congress, TMC, CPI(M) and NC, was a “success.”

Restoration of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, resumption of telecommunication services in the Valley and immediate release of all political leaders detained were the key demands made at the protest in the national capital, Stalin said.