Chennai Airport opens cafe run by differently-abled

Chennai, Aug 22: Airports Authority of India (AAI) in association with Travel Food Services (TFS), a travel and retail company recently opened ‘Coffee Box’ at Chennai International Airport, currently managed by Speech and Hearing Impaired (SHI) individuals.

Existing team members at the airport including senior coaches, managers and HR teams were put through special sign language training to be able to connect to the team at Coffee Box, said a press release.

Talking about the association, executive director, Travel Food Services, Varun Kapur said, “We are committed to providing an inclusive environment that uplifts the SHI community and provides them opportunities for employment. This launch is our way of creating such a positive impact and atmosphere at one of the busiest airports of India. Currently we have seven specially-abled members as a part of the Coffee Box team.”