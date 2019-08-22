Chennaiites protest against CMRL for not restoring Thiru Vi Ka Park

Chennai: Residents of Shenoy Nagar organised a protest against Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) 10 August for not restoring Thiru Vi Ka Park. Around 250 residents of the locality came to Pulla Avenue, Shenoy Nagar, near the park and participated in the agitation.

Speaking to News Today, Thiru Vi Ka Park Welfare Association secretary Somasundram said, “Thiru Vi Ka Park had more than 300 trees and we spent our leisure time here. When CMRL planned to construct a station in the park, they promised to restore the rest of park after the project was completed. But, they failed to keep their promise. Now, they are planning to construct a shopping mall and parking zone. So, we protested against it.”

“We also appealed to the court to recover the park and the judgement is pending. The court had ordered to stop construction work. But work is going on. So, the residents of Shenoy Nagar and its surrounding areas protested on 10 August to stop the work. Since, the protest was organised without police permission, we obeyed their order and returned home,” Somasundram said.

He also mentioned that there are fresh plans by CMRL to set up an underground amenities centre at the park that will span 4.26 lakh square feet. It will comprise two levels with a food court, parking lot and shopping mall. The parking lot will have a capacity to hold 600 cars and 1,000 two-wheelers. Earlier, people who lived on the lanes around Thiru Vi Ka Park, made use of the park to exercise and walk.

When CMRL took over the park for constructing underground Metro station, everything changed. The local people believed the promise of CMRL officials and waited for more than eight years. But, after completion of one project, the officials are going for another. Residents who lost their patience have started to raise their voice against CMRL and also the government officials for not taking necessary steps to restore the park.