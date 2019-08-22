Dabanng 3 to speak in Tamil

KJR Studios is releasing the Tamil and Hindi version of Salman Khan’s Dabanng 3 in Tamilnadu. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie is fast nearing completion. Remember Prabhu Deva was part of Gulebagavali, a movie produced by KJR Studios before. Dabangg 3 is all set to release on 20 December. Kannada star Sudeep, is also a part of this film essaying the role of Sikander Bhardwaj, the antagonist. The actor also has Telugu historical film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in his Kittie which is set to release in October.