Medical investigations on for Vaiko, vital parameters normal: Hospital

Chennai: MDMK general secretary Vaiko is currently undergoing medical investigations at a hospital in the city and his vital parameters are reportedly normal.

The 75-year-old senior leader was admitted to the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre for a cardiac check up two days ago (19 August). A media report said that Vaiko was normal and cheerful.

The report also stated that the doctors have advised the leader to take two weeks rest. Following this, the MDMK leader had reportedly cancelled his public programmes and also asked party workers to avoid visiting him in person or contacting on phone.

It s to be noted that Vaiko was to campaign against the India-based Neutrino Observatory project in Theni from 20 August.