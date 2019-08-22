Pvt water tanker operators call off strike in TN

Chennai: Within hours of staging an indefinite strike, private water tanker operators in the State called off stir yesterday. They reportedly stated that the State government has assured to consider their demands.

Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu Private Water Lorry Owners Association president N Nijalingam said Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur tanker operators were given licenses and the protesting members demanded the Tamilnadu government to issue licences to facilitate hassle-free operations in other districts also. The protesting members also claimed cases of theft for illegal withdrawal of groundwater from suburban areas were filed against several drivers and tanker owners. Many drivers have been arrested and slapped with non-bailable charges. Also, more than 20 tankers have been seized by the police till now and because of this drivers were not willing to work, he alleged.

A media report said that the tanker operators were calling off their strike as the Tamilnadu government has assured them that licences in other districts across the State would be issued in three weeks.

According Nijalingam also reportedly stated that the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) had said none of the tankers associated with the board was affected by the strike.