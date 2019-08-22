Suriya, Kajal to come together again

Actor Suriya will play the lead role in a movie to be directed by KE Gnanavel Raja. An official announcement was made recently.

The movie will have music by D Imman. There were speculations that Nayanthara would play the female lead. However she couldn’t be a part of it due to date issues. The team has approached Kajal Aggarwal to play the heroine. An official announcement will be made soon. If this happens, it will be the second time Kajal Aggarwal and Suriya are coming together after Maattraan.

Meanwhile, Suriya is busy with Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottri and awaits the release of KV Anand’s Kaappaan.