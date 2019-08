Chennai: Members of Thiru Vi Ka Higher Secondary School Alumni celebrated Independence Day and their alumni annual day on the school premises 15 August.

The members gave scholarship to 20 poor students on the recommendation of school headmaster K John, to pay their fees. The alumni also sponsored shields for school toppers in class X, XI and XII.

Around 100 members of the alumni association participated in the celebration and honoured the retired drawing and Tamil teacher Sethuraman.