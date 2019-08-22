VAP memorial cricket trophy: MRC-A have easy win against Jolly Rovers

Chennai: Riding on a collective effort, MRC ‘A’ eased to a 39-run win over Jolly Rovers in the V A Parthasarathy Memorial Trophy here Wednesday.

Brief scores:

Group A:

Take Solutions-MRC ‘A’ 196/8 in 38 overs (N S Chaturved 50, Smit Patel 40, R Srinivasan 44, T Natarajan 3/37, Piyush Chawla 3/42) bt Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 157 in 35.1 overs (M Kaushik Gandhi 43, M Ashwin 4/29, S Swaminathan 3/30).

Points: MRC ‘A’ 4; Rovers 0.

India Pistons drew with Grand Slam as match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

AG’s Office 197/8 in 38 overs (Adhithya Raghuraman 40, Malolan Rangarajan 3/18) lost to Vijay 202/1 in 25 overs (N Jagadeesan 76*, K Dinesh Karthik 90*).

Points: Vijay 4; AG 0.

Group B:

MRF-Globe Trotters 288/7 in 50 overs (S Aniruda 58, K Mukunth 88, MS Washington Sundar 75*, R Suthesh 4/38) bt Alwarpet 225/9 in 48.1 overs (R Kavin 44, Ashwin Venkataraman 56, S Aniruda 4/10).

Points: GT 4; Alwarpet 0.

Nelson SC drew with Young Stars as match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Points: Nelson 2; Young Stars 2.

MCC 210/4 in 38 overs (Akshay V Srinivasan 80, K H Gopinath 56, J Syed Mohammed 42*) lost to Swaraj 212/3 in 36.4 overs (S Aravind 43, D Gowri Shankar 83*, S Akash Sivan 42).

Points: Swaraj 4; MCC 0.