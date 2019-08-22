Vijay Sethupathi to take on Vijay

Sources say that plans are on to release Vijay Sethupathi starrer Sanga Tamizhan for Deepavali. This could mean that he would fight with Vijay’s Bigil.

A full-fledged commercial entertainer, Sanga Tamizhan features Vijay Sethupathi takes a dual avatar. Directed by Vijay Chander of Vaalu fame and bankrolled by famous Vijaya Productions, the movie has Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles.

The film has Velraj handling the cinematography and Praveen KL in charge of editing. Sanga Tamizhan also marks composer duo Vivek-Mervin’s first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi.