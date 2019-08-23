‘Dream Girl’ is a commercial film, says its hero Ayushmann Khurrana

National award-winning actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, says his upcoming release, Dream Girl, is one of the most commercial films of his career, and that the film will wholly entertain the audience.

“Dream Girl is a unique film because I have spoken some of my dialogues in a girl’s voice. It was a fun experience. I feel this will be one of the most commercial films of my career. It is really different from my last film, Article 15,” said Ayushmann.

He added, “Dream Girl is a masala film and it’s my first film where I will tell the audience to leave their brains at home while watching it, because they are going to get entertained a lot.”

Ayushmann recently won the national award for best actor for his role in Andhadhun, which also won the best Hindi film award.