Chennai: Ellam Mela Irukkaravan Paathuppan is a futuristic film and it is touted to be first alien movie directed by Kaviraj and bankrolled by well-known banner Rowther Films. The movie stars Aari and Shaashvi Bala in the lead roles.

Speaking about the film, Aari, said, “It’s a commercial science fiction space film with aliens and spaceships. Apart from Tik Tik Tik, we don’t really venture much into science fiction or fantasy films because for the same ticket price, the audience can see a Hollywood film.

While those films are made at a budget of Rs 100 crore, we don’t have nearly that much. The director has Indianised the film and has infused our culture into the script. The pre-production itself took several months as the standard for CGI had to be met’.

On her part, Shaashvi Bala, said, “I hail from Sri Lanka. I have begun my journey in Kollywood with Ellam Mela Irukkaravan Paathuppan. It was a great experience working in the movie.”

Producer Abu Backer of Rwother Films, said, “Besides bankrolling, I play a meaty role in the movie. I should thank the entire team for their co-operation.”

Karthik Acharya, who scores music for the movie, said, “I had been to shooting spots. Watching the entire proceedings in close quarters. It helped me in coming out with my best.”

Filmmakers K Bhagiyaraj, RV Udhayakumar and Ameer spoke on the occasion. Laxman cranks the camera while editing is by Gautham Ravichandran. The cast includes Bhagavathi Perumal, Sharath Raj and Pazhani.