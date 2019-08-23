GV Prakash to play lead in movie directed by Kaushik Ramalingam

Chennai: Music composer-actor GV Prakash will be playing the lead role in a movie to be directed by Kaushik Ramalingam, a former associate of filmmaker Vishnuvardhan.

The untitled film will be bankrolled by P Ganesh, who made movies like Orange Mittai, Rekka and Aynkaran. Mirchi Vijay and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast. Search is on for rest of the cast and crew. Co-produced by Subha Ganesh, the movie would go on floors soon.

GV Prakash, who is scoring music for Asuran and Soorarai Pottru is also playing the lead in Jail, 100% Kadhal, Adangathey, 4G, Sivappu Manjal Pachai, Kadhalikka Yarumillai among others.