Hedging is a type of language use which ‘protects’ your claims.

Using language with a suitable quantity of caution can protect your claims from being easily dismissed. It can also help to indicate the degree of certainty we have pertaining to the data or support.

Compare the following two texts that are short (A) and (B). You will observe that even though the two texts are, in essence, saying the same task, (B) has a significant quantity of extra language around the claim. A large number of this language is performing the purpose of ‘hedging’.

Compare the next two short texts, (A) and (B). What number of differences do you realy see when you look at the second text? What’s the function/effect/purpose of each difference?

You will probably observe that (B) is more ‘academic’, however it is important to understand why.

(A) Extensive reading helps students to boost their vocabulary.

(B) Research conducted by Yen (2005) appears to indicate that, for a significant proportion of students, extensive reading may donate to a marked improvement within their active vocabulary. Yen’s (2005) study involved learners aged 15-16 within the UK, although it may be applicable with other groups. However, the study involved an opt-in sample, which means that the sample students may have been more ‘keen’, or more involved in reading already. It will be helpful to see if the findings differ in a wider sample.

(take note that Yen (2005) is a fictional reference used only for instance).

The table below provides some examples of language to use when making knowledge claims.

Look for examples of hedging language in your reading that is own add for this table.

Phrases for Hedging

Language Function with Example Phrases

1) Quantifiers

some

a fraction

a minority/majority of

a proportion of

to a point

2) Appearance

appears to

has the looks of

is similar to

shares characteristics with

appears to stay line with

3) Possibility

might

may

could

can

has the possibility of

has the potential to

is in a position to

4) Frequency

sometimes

rarely

tends to

has a tendency to

5) Comparatively

in an easier way than .

more simply than …

When compared to …

Into the context of …

…in certain situations…

Within some households…

7) Ev >Based on …

As indicated by …

According to …

8) Description in language

may be described as

could be considered to be

is sometimes labelled

can be equated to

the term can be used to mean

the term is normally used to mention to

this may indicate that …

this may claim that …

Essays often sound tough, but they are the way that is easiest to create an extended answer.

In this lesson, we shall look at how exactly to write one.

Introduction

Start your answer, and list what you would be currently talking about

Write on the basic ideas that may reply to your question

Conclusion

Re-write exactly what your ideas are and say why they have been answered by you

Arguments, Keywords and Definitions

Before we start going right on through how an essay works, we need to go through three terms that we will use to describe that which you do for essay writing structure.

Argument = every one of the points that are main are going to write on in your essay.

Keywords = words that are important areas of the question

Definition = A one-sentence summary of the essay that is whole which write in your introduction.

We shall proceed through some examples in a moment.

Basic Introduction

To create your introduction, follow these steps. Every one of these steps means you start a sentence that is new.

Rewrite the question using keywords, through the name of text(s) and author(s)

Write a single sentence answer best quality writing paper (definition)

List all the main points of your argument

Exemplory case of an Introduction

Are pigs in a position to fly? (Question)

Pigs are unable to fly. (Re-write of question)

They cannot fly because their bodies don’t allow them to. (Definition)

they truly are too heavy to float, they don’t have wings or propellers, plus they cannot control aircraft. (Main Points)

The body forms most of your essay.

It will be the most important part of each essay you write.

Within you, you need to argue your entire points that are main explain why they answr fully your question.

Each main point should always be in a new paragraph.

Each main point should always be in a paragraph that is different. Each paragraph should be put down like this:

Topic Sentence: a short sentence where you repeat one main point from your introduction.

Discussion: Explain why your point that is main is and give reasons why.

Evidence: Proof that you will get from a text, a quote, or a ‘fact’. It should prove that your answer is right.

Lead out: Finish the main point so you can easily go directly to the next.

Exemplory case of a Body Paragraph

Pigs are too heavy to float. (Topic Sentence)

Their large bodies and weight mean that they may not be in a position to float, which can be a good way a creature can fly. To float a pig would have to be lighter than air. (discussion)

A pig weighs 200 kilograms, and due to this weight, it isn’t lighter than air. (Evidence)

This is exactly why, a pig is not able to float and cannot fly. (Lead out)

Conclusion of Essay Writing Structure

A conclusion is a short summary of everything you have got printed in the human body paragraph.

It will ‘tie’ everything together.

As pigs aren’t able to float, they do have wings and cannot control aircraft, they unable to go into the air, and therefore cannot fly.