Priyanka Chopra to star in Netflix superhero movie

Actress Priyanka Chopra is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming project, a superhero movie, titled We Can Be Heroes. The film is targetted at children and is written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez, director of the Spy Kids franchise.

The film is about how a group of kids steps up to save the world when aliens abduct all of Earth’s superheroes.

The Quantico actress’ Marathi production, Paani, recently won the best film award in the environment conservation category.

‘I’m so proud to have produced a special film like #Paani. Congratulations to our director @adinathkothare and to the entire team,’ Priyanka had tweeted.