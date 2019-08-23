Raashi Khanna completes shooting for ‘Sanga Thamizhan’

Chennai: Actress Raashi Khanna has completed shooting for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Sanga Thamizhan. Remember she gave hits in Tamil and Telugu before.

She started her innings in Kollywood with Imaikkaa Nodigal and followed it up with a brilliant performance in Adanga Maru. Her performance in Vishal-starrer Ayogya won her acclaims. She plays a bubbly young girl in Sanga Thamizhan, being directed by Vijay Chander.

Raashi is also part of couple of biggies in Telugu cinema. She says, “I am happy at the way my career is shaping up.”