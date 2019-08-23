SRM college student run over by tanker at Tambaram-Bypass Road

Chennai: An 18-year-old died in a road mishap at Tambaram-Bypass Road yesterday.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Nirmal Sundaram (18), a resident of Mugappair and a student of SRM Engineering College.

The police said last evening, Nirmal was riding on his two-wheeler when his vehicle touched a water tanker that was turning left.

Nirmal was thrown to the road and suffered injuries on his head. He was not wearing a helmet.

His body was sent to SRMC Hospital for post-mortem. The police said the driver was arrested.