TN cops on high alert; 6 LeT men in different parts of State: Intel

Chennai: Security measures have been stepped up across the State, especially in coastal districts, following an alert from Central Intelligence Bureau that members of the dreaded terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba, have infiltrated into Tamilnadu.

The industrial city of Coimbatore has been placed under high alert, followed by Chennai and other parts of the State.

According to sources, Director General of Police (DGP) J K Tripathy, who received the intelligence input, has put the State on red alert and gave instructions to increase security and surveillance across Tamilnadu, particularly at all 13 coastal districts to prevent any kind of infiltration.

According to the intelligence report, six members of the terror outfit infiltrated into the State by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities, including Coimbatore.

Security has been intensified at many places, including airports, railway stations, bus stands and places of worship. Vehicle checks are also taking place in the city and border areas, the police said.

The information given to the police officers in Coimbatore is that the group consists of one Pakistani National and five Sri Lankan Tamil Muslims. The group members had disguised themselves as Hindus with tilak/vibhuthi smeared on foreheads. Reports also claim that the Pakistan national’s name was Iliyas Anwar.

This morning, the Chennai police were given an alert message from top officials to intensity patrolling and safety checks.

“We have asked police teams to carry out searches in hotels, lodges and at crowded places. From this morning random vehicle checks are being done,” an official said. But the officer assured that the city has a foolproof security system because of routine storming operations and mock-drills.

Sources say the intel input has been taken seriously as there are two upcoming events- Velankanni festival and Vinayaka Chathurthi.

It is also suspected that the infiltrators could be related to the the Easter Day serial blasts in Sri Lanka. It may be noted that in July, around 14 persons were arrested in Delhi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the terror attack. They were arrested for conspiracy, collecting funds and making preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in the country. Recently, NIA sleuths had conducted searches in the city and in Nagapattinam leading to the arrest of three persons.