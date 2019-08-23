Two bike-riders killed in hit-and-run accident at Puzhal

Chennai: Two persons riding on a two-wheeler died in a hit-and-run case in Puzhal.

According to the police, the victims were Anandan (25) and Dillibabu (25) from Thirumullaivoyal.

This morning, they were riding on a two-wheeler from Puzhal to Moolakadai when a four-wheeler rammed against them, throwing them to the ground. While the driver of the vehicle did not stop, the two bike-riders died on the spot.

The Madhavaram traffic police sent the bodies for post-mortem and are inquiring into the case.