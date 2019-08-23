Vishal-Anisha wedding called off?

Chennai: Actor Vishal was engaged to Telugu actress Anisha Alla Reddy in March this year in front of their family members and friends.

Their wedding was supposed to be held later this year. However sources now say that the wedding has been called off. Anisha has reportedly deleted all pictures of their engagement in her Instagram account. No reason was specified.

Sources close to Vishal however refused to comment on the news. Remember Vishal had said that his wedding would take place in the newly-constructed Nadigar sangam building. Vishal is currently busy working in Action, directed by Sundar C. Tammannah plays the heroine. An official confirmation from both side is awaited.