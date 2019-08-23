Will enter politics, says actress Yashika

Chennai: “I will enter politics and serve people,” says actress Yashika Anand. Yashika plays a key role in Zombie. Directed by Bhuvan Nallan, the movie stars Yogi Babu in the lead. Music is by Premji Amaran. Plans are on to release the film 30 August. Speaking to News Today, Yashika, says, “I want to act with the likes of Vijay Devarkonda, Ajith and Suriya soon.”

Excerpts from her interview:

Q: What is your character in Zombie?

A: I play a medical student in Zombie. I have lot of action scenes to do in the film. Without body double, I performed the stunt sequences. Having learnt Karate since my childhood, I had no difficulty while shooting.

Q: On sharing the screen with Yogi Babu.

A: He is a talented actor. He only me suggested my name for the film. I have not tried my hands at comedy in the film. Yogi Babu’s one-liners about me in the movie will be hilarious.

Q: Why a big gap after Bigg Boss?

A: It was not a gap. I am shooting round-the-clock after the reality show. There is delay in release of a few movies.

Q: You are very active in social media?

A: I am voicing for the cause of Tamil women. I enjoy what I do.

Q: Are you interested in entering politics?

A: I will enter politics and strive to serve people. It is my desire to do my best for the society.

Q: What are your forthcoming projects?

A: After Zombie, I am acting in Raja Bheema alongside Atharvaa. It is an interesting character in the movie. I am part of a Mahat Raghevendra film, another project with Thambi Ramiah’s son and a web series for Viacom 18.