Will Gautham Menon’s ‘ENPT’ release on 6 September?

Chennai: After many delays Gautham Menon’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta will finally hit the screens on 6 September. Sources say that Gautham has agreed to clear his financial commitments for Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta and Dhruva Natchathiram.

The filmmaker had sold the audio rights of ENPT recently and used the money to settle a part of his debt. The theatrical rights have been acquired by Vels Films International and this amount will also be used to clear debts.

The director is also said to have promised to settle the rest through Dhruva Natchathiram‘s audio, satellite, and theatrical rights. Now it looks like the financiers have agreed to clear ENPT and the movie will hit the screens on 6 September.