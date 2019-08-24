Abhay Deol happy to play Sivakarthikeyan’s villain in ‘Hero’

Actor Abhay Deol, who has done many positive roles in his career, will be seen playing a baddie in the Tamil movie Hero, which has Sivakarthikeyan playing the protagonist.

‘On the set of a movie called The Hero where I play ‘the villain!’ Was a natural progression I guess, I’ve played the anti-hero through most of my career. Oh and this one’s in Tamil??! New language, new territory. Grateful,’ Abhay wrote on Instagram yesterday.

Along with the post, he shared a few photographs of himself from the set.

Hero is being directed by P S Mithran. Bankrolled by KJR Studios, the film is touted to have an important social message for the audience.

This film marks Kalyani Priyadarshan’s debut in Tamil cinema, and she’s paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan.