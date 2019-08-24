Chennai quilling expert wants to display her art works in Silicon Valley

Chennai: “My passion for art drives me, and I won’t rest until I get to do what I want,” says a confident Narmatha, a 22-year-old artist from Porur, Chennai. This quilling expert, in an interview to News Today, speaks about her dreams, challenges that budding artists face and her plans for the future.

EXCERPTS FROM THE INTERVIEW:

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: I am currently pursuing my graduation in engineering. I am passionate about art and love learning new things. Apart from this, academically, I have special interest in the field of technology and geology.

Q: Can you brief us about your works?

A: My works include general paper art, such as greeting cards, poster making, Origami, gift making, and so on. But I mostly focus on quilling. At present, I am learning acrylic painting and wish to gain expertise in it.

Q: How did this interest in art begin?

A: My passion for art began at the age of 10, and I first learnt clay modelling and glass painting. Gradually, my interest developed and I started to create more art works. Later, at the age of 13, I learnt jewellery-making from my sister and started attending quilling classes. I wanted to redefine customised usage of quilling papers (in jewellery-making), and that is when I decided to do 3D modelling with it. Now I have taken up acrylic painting and get inspiration from my teacher and sister. Moreover, my mother also loves painting and she keeps encouraging me to learn more.

Q: What motivates you to follow your passion?

A: Art gives me everything. It gives me happiness and support whenever I am distressed. I would call it ‘my endless blood bank’ as I can depend on it any time. More than the end product, I love the process of making something. Love for what I do flows through my heart, and I just can’t sleep until I finish a product. The biggest prize I receive is the compliments I get from my near and dear ones. The motivation from them is what makes me go forward.

Q: What are the challenges young artists face these days?

A: Nowadays, thanks to social media, people have started doing great stuff. The one thing that most artists face is competition. Also many struggle to get due recognition for their work. But with right support and encouragement, one can achieve any heights. I thank my parents for supporting me.

Q: What are your plans for the future?

A: In the future, I want my art works to be showcased at Silicon Valley as it is my dream place to work in. Also, I want to start my own art school so as to provide a single platform for all kinds of art classes. My biggest achievement by far would be that.