Hasthinapuram residents angered over poor road condition

Chennai: Residents of Hasthinapuram are a disappointed lot, as the roads here that were laid a couple of months ago, are now in a damaged condition.

Lakhs of people commute via this area, as it connects Chrompet to Medavakkam, Sembakkam, Sholinganallur and many other places, it is said.

According to sources, “This road was dug up a year ago, for setting up underground sewage connections. But it was not re-laid after that. This affected many office-goers and school-going crowd, as the stretch became muddy and dangerous for motorists.”

“As a result, authorities began laying the road a few months ago. But to everyone’s surprise, this work too was halted midway,” sources added.

This has resulted in several problems, especially pollution, for users here. A local florist, who sells flowers near a temple in this stretch said that her business gets affected everyday, as the flowers get damaged due to the dust that generates.

Srividya of Hasthinapuram, too voiced the same opinion. “My daughter studies in a private school located in this road.

Everyday, we find it difficult to ride here, as it is accident-prone. Also, since the road is full of bumps, most people get back aches,” she rued.

Similarly, another local here, said, “Everyday, we clean our houses and yet, it becomes dusty immediately.

Most of us have breathing problems and allergy issues because of this pollution.”