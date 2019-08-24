Motorola introduces ultra-wide action camera

Chennai, Aug 24: Motorola announced the release of motorola one action in India. It offers users a smart and secure Android One software experience. It claims to be the first ultra-wide action camera. A press release said it will be available on Flipkart from 30 August at Rs 13,999. Other features includes shooting video in landscape format while holding the phone vertically.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), users can watch their stories unfold on the breathtaking 21:9 CinemaVision display. Motorola one action comes equipped with advanced camera features powered by deep learning capabilities of the octa-core processor. It comes with 128 GB of storage on the phone, and the ability to add 512 GB with a microSD card. The 3500 mAh battery claims to give a day of power on a single charge.