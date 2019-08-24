OYO Hotels announces launch of brand townhouse at Puducherry

Chennai, Aug 24: OYO Hotels & Homes announced the launch of brand Townhouse in Puducherry. OYO Townhouse is a combination of a hotel, home, merchandise store and cafe and is targeted at millennial travellers aspiring premium economy accommodations, said a press release.

It is an 18 room property with a restaurant and is located at Mariamman Koil Street, Kottupalayam, Lawspet, Puducherry, and was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Puducherry, V Narayanasamy.

Commenting on the launch, chief operating officer, operated business, OYO Hotels & Homes, Ankit Tandon, said, “Being a tourist hotspot, Puducherry sees a lot of new-age millennial travellers and foreign tourists around the year. To cater to this segment of the audience that is looking for a unique hospitality experience, convenience, comfort, value for money, all within a contemporary set up, we have launched OYO Townhouse.” He added, “With this launch, we are strengthening our lead as India’s largest mid-market hotel brand and gearing towards expanding operations to many more cities across India by 2019-end.”