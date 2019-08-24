Saudi Arabia invites Prince of Arcot for sacred ceremony at Mecca

Chennai: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has extended an official invitation to the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, to attend and participate in the Ghusl-e-Ka’aba (washing of the Holy Ka’aba) at Mecca, an annual sacred ceremony that will be held in the early morning of 14 September.

This was conveyed by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to the Consul General of India to Saudi Arabia – Jeddah, Mohamed Noor Rahman Sheikh, yesterday, to communicate the official invitation to the Prince of Arcot.

The Prince thanked the Saudi Arabian government for their kindness to invite him, which is a rare honour, and has accepted to attend the sacred ceremony.

The Prince returned to Chennai 22 August after successfully performing Hajj and Ziarath (visit to Prophet’s mosque) in 2019, as leader of India’s Hajj Goodwill Delegation, nominated by Prime Minister Modi.